USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Achieves Market Cap of $74,279.00

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $74,279.00 and approximately $69.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,711.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.82 or 0.00623061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00266189 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00063734 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001796 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013578 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

