USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Achieves Market Cap of $74,279.00

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $74,279.00 and approximately $69.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,711.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.82 or 0.00623061 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00266189 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00063734 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001796 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004818 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001115 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013578 BTC.
About USDX [Lighthouse]
USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.
