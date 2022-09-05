UTU Protocol Price Hits $0.0034 on Exchanges (UTU)

UTU Protocol (UTU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 5th. One UTU Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $424,091.86 and $1,825.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UTU Protocol has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,745.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004429 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005177 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002590 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00036836 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00134083 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022285 BTC.
UTU Protocol Profile
UTU Protocol (UTU) is a coin. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,476,610 coins. The official message board for UTU Protocol is utu-trust.medium.com. UTU Protocol’s official website is protocol.utu.io. UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust.
Buying and Selling UTU Protocol
