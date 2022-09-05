Vabble 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $200,198.00 (VAB)

Vabble (VAB) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last week, Vabble has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One Vabble coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Vabble has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $200,198.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,788.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00036946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00134050 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022236 BTC.

Vabble Coin Profile

Vabble (VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 942,060,000 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vabble Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vabble should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vabble using one of the exchanges listed above.

