Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 945.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,988 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 105.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vale by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 18,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of Vale stock opened at $12.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33. The company has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. Vale had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.3907 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Vale Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.