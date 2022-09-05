Validity (VAL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.01 Million

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, Validity has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Validity coin can now be bought for about $1.72 or 0.00008707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a total market capitalization of $8.01 million and $57,841.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000785 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Kleros (PNK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000135 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001034 BTC.
- Particl (PART) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC.
Validity Coin Profile
Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,659,322 coins and its circulating supply is 4,654,985 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Validity Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.
