Valor Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $338,334.00 (VALOR)

Valor Token (VALOR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last seven days, Valor Token has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Valor Token has a total market capitalization of $6.52 million and approximately $338,334.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Valor Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001647 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,764.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00036748 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00133875 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022262 BTC.

Valor Token Coin Profile

Valor Token (VALOR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog.

Valor Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

