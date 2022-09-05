Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Trimmed by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $147.11 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

