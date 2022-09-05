Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,873 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,075 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,036,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,653 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,088,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $40.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day moving average is $43.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $53.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.