Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.88 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.63.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

