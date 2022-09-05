Vanity (VNY) Price Down 20.9% This Week

Vanity (VNY) traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Vanity coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vanity has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vanity has a market capitalization of $830,738.94 and approximately $12,890.00 worth of Vanity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00837106 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015468 BTC.

Vanity Profile

Vanity’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,849,132,095 coins. Vanity’s official Twitter account is @vanitytoken.

Buying and Selling Vanity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanity using one of the exchanges listed above.

