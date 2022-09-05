VeChain Price Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $1.76 billion and $61.84 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000103 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00032402 BTC.

AstroMoon (ATM) traded down 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vendetta Finance (VEN) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org.

Buying and Selling VeChain

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

