Vega Protocol Price Down 1.9% This Week (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last week, Vega Protocol has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00006572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vega Protocol has a market cap of $35.66 million and $363,652.00 worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vega Protocol

Vega Protocol (CRYPTO:VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 26,921,668 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol.

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

