Veil (VEIL) Hits Market Capitalization of $155,380.39

Veil (VEIL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Veil has a market cap of $155,380.39 and approximately $1,832.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Veil has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,942.45 or 0.99936746 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00064271 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00242060 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00148641 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00248211 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00055024 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00063542 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004285 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com.

Veil Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.