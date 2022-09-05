Venus Reward Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $70,587.00 (VRT)

Venus Reward Token (VRT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Venus Reward Token has a market cap of $7.27 million and approximately $70,587.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Venus Reward Token has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One Venus Reward Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Venus Reward Token Profile

Venus Reward Token (VRT) is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol.

Venus Reward Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus Reward Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus Reward Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

