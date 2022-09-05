Venus Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.27 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.84 or 0.00024524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Venus has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $58.90 million and $1.27 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,763.27 or 1.00147743 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00064682 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001683 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

