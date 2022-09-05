Verasity Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, Verasity has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $48.07 million and $3.76 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000912 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00081663 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.