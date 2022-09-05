Verge Market Cap Reaches $51.13 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $51.13 million and approximately $928,129.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00025564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00304815 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001200 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000949 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000756 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,511,170,138 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.