Verge Trading 3.8% Higher This Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $50.20 million and approximately $675,650.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00026135 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.96 or 0.00303842 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001194 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000940 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000747 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,511,129,163 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

