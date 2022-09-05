Veritaseum (VERI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $9,691.00

Veritaseum (VERI) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Veritaseum coin can currently be purchased for about $28.37 or 0.00143516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. Veritaseum has a market cap of $60.98 million and approximately $9,691.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,764.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00036748 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00133875 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022262 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

