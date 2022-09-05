Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $10.33 million and approximately $117,116.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,744.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,587.48 or 0.08040191 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00184431 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00025961 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.04 or 0.00304086 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.76 or 0.00793928 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.12 or 0.00623577 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001220 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 64,944,497 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.