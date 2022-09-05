Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,413 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,106,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,825 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,710,812.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,339,667.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,378,868.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,710,812.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,339,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.65.

Shares of VRTX opened at $281.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.84 and its 200-day moving average is $267.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $305.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.