Viacoin (VIA) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 162.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $1,674.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00025927 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.23 or 0.00304631 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001220 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000947 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.