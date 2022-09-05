Viad (NYSE:VVI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Viad in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Viad Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Viad stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $771.02 million, a P/E ratio of -22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.80. Viad has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $52.72.

Institutional Trading of Viad

About Viad

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Viad by 347.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Viad by 211.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the second quarter worth $48,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viad by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

