Viad (NYSE:VVI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Viad in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.
Viad Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Viad stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $771.02 million, a P/E ratio of -22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.80. Viad has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $52.72.
About Viad
Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.
