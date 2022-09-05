Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.24 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $317.00 million-$331.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $328.38 million.

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

VIAV stock opened at $13.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 272.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIAV. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $175,009.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,178 shares in the company, valued at $450,833.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 11.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,202 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 30.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 35.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

