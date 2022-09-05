Viberate Market Cap Tops $3.71 Million (VIB)

Viberate (VIB) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Viberate has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and $423,830.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viberate coin can currently be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Viberate has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Viberate alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,788.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00036946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00134050 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022236 BTC.

Viberate Profile

VIB is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,635,000 coins. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Viberate

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viberate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viberate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.