VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,176,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.77% of VICI Properties worth $1,655,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,731,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,214 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,673,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $175,815,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,698,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11,792,373.3% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,537,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,712 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

VICI Properties Trading Down 1.3 %

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE VICI opened at $32.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.26. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.58%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

