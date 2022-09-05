Vidya Price Up 2.8% This Week (VIDYA)

Vidya (VIDYA) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Vidya coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000676 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Vidya has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $5.43 million and $856,097.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Vidya alerts:

Vidya Coin Profile

VIDYA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,008,165 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io.

Vidya Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

