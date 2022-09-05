VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 687 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,450.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMW opened at $115.66 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $167.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.42. The stock has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. VMware had a return on equity of 61.58% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on VMware to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

