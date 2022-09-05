Vortex Defi (VTX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $12.00

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $6,137.67 and approximately $12.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00064519 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi.

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.