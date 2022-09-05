Vox.Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $45.00 (VOX)

Vox.Finance (VOX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Vox.Finance has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One Vox.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00003618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vox.Finance has a total market cap of $63,700.00 and approximately $45.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002493 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001687 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00837547 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00016047 BTC.
Vox.Finance Coin Profile
Vox.Finance’s total supply is 128,159 coins and its circulating supply is 89,017 coins. Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance. Vox.Finance’s official website is vox.finance.
Vox.Finance Coin Trading
