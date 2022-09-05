Vulcan Forged PYR Market Capitalization Reaches $86.24 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be bought for $3.61 or 0.00018246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $86.24 million and $12.22 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

