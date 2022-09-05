Wanchain Price Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $37.70 million and $770,262.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00100834 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00021755 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00259699 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00019407 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002615 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

