WazirX (WRX) Trading Down 4.2% This Week

WazirX (WRX) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. WazirX has a total market cap of $71.67 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WazirX has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00837312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015608 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

