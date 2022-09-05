WebDollar (WEBD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $72,472.00

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, WebDollar has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One WebDollar coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. WebDollar has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $72,472.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000830 BTC.
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000312 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00081758 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000206 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Uptrennd (1UP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
WebDollar Profile
WebDollar is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,635,630,871 coins. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io. WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling WebDollar
Receive News & Updates for WebDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WebDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.