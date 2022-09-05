Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WBS. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Webster Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.25.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.79.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $371,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,099,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

