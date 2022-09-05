WELL (WELL) Market Cap Hits $1.81 Million

WELL (WELL) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. WELL has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $222,146.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WELL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WELL has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,080.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00036985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00134599 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021912 BTC.

WELL Profile

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io.

Buying and Selling WELL

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WELL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

