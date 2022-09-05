WePower Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $121.00 (WPR)

WePower (WPR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, WePower has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. WePower has a market capitalization of $517,204.20 and approximately $121.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WePower coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

WePower Profile

WePower (CRYPTO:WPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,808,616 coins. WePower’s official website is wepower.network. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WePower

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

