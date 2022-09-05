WhaleRoom (WHL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14,146.00

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. During the last week, WhaleRoom has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar. WhaleRoom has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $14,146.00 worth of WhaleRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhaleRoom coin can currently be bought for about $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,581.27 or 0.07991055 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00174968 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleRoom Coin Profile

WHL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. WhaleRoom’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. WhaleRoom’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg.

Buying and Selling WhaleRoom

According to CryptoCompare, “Whalecoin is a decentralized social network that supports several types of roles and notably the “Whale” role which is given to any user who holds at least 1,000 tokens. Whales have the power to send upvotes to other users. The Whalecoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. The Whalecoin blockchain will pay users a portion of the mined block reward based on how many upvotes a user receives from the Whales. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhaleRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhaleRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhaleRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

