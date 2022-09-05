WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Capitalization Reaches $72.41 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0973 or 0.00000492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $72.41 million and $724,078.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00016783 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001100 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

