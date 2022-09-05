WiBX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $42,871.00 (WBX)

WiBX (WBX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, WiBX has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. WiBX has a total market capitalization of $37.42 million and approximately $42,871.00 worth of WiBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WiBX coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WiBX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,837.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00134939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00036782 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022181 BTC.

About WiBX

WBX is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. WiBX’s total supply is 11,751,286,309 coins and its circulating supply is 6,727,852,116 coins. WiBX’s official Twitter account is @WINBIX_channel and its Facebook page is accessible here. WiBX’s official website is www.wibx.io.

Buying and Selling WiBX

According to CryptoCompare, “WiBOO is an integrated digital ecosystem that provides disruptive solutions for customer engagement, activation and loyalty with sophisticated high-performance technology, optimizing sales performance. Wibx is a strategical leap in the cryptocurrency world. It is a utility token that provides high complexity to bring simplicity into the exchange relationship between brands and consumers, involving various economic sectors and reshaping the paradigms of the current retail scenario. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WiBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WiBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WiBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WiBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WiBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.