Wilder World Price Tops $0.24 (WILD)

Wilder World (WILD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Wilder World coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001205 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wilder World has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Wilder World has a total market cap of $22.57 million and $319,907.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,742.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00036889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00134103 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022289 BTC.

Wilder World Profile

Wilder World is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,845,467 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

