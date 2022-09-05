Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Receives $235.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 1.1 %

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $204.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.47 and a 200 day moving average of $215.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.78. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $249.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.32. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $87,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,944,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.47, for a total value of $2,094,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at $15,181,338.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $87,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,798 shares of company stock worth $2,476,274. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $45,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $349,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $1,545,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $716,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

