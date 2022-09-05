WinCash (WCC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.00

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. In the last seven days, WinCash has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One WinCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0593 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WinCash has a total market capitalization of $88,907.73 and approximately $2.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WinCash alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00063616 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WinCash Profile

WinCash (CRYPTO:WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io.

Buying and Selling WinCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WinCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WinCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.