WOM Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.21 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 5th. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $6.44 million and approximately $5.21 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0610 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,824.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00036467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00133030 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022196 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol.

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

