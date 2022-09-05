WOO Network Market Capitalization Tops $181.55 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. WOO Network has a total market cap of $181.55 million and approximately $10.72 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOO Network coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000798 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,824.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00036467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00133030 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022196 BTC.

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network (WOO) is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,966,574,425 coins and its circulating supply is 1,147,504,256 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOO Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

