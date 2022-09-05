Wownero (WOW) Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wownero (WOW) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 5th. Wownero has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $4,716.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0482 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wownero has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,748.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wownero

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.