WOWswap (WOW) Market Cap Achieves $342,678.22

WOWswap (WOW) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $342,678.22 and approximately $5,023.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00002898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io.

WOWswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

