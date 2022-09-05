WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

WPP Stock Performance

Shares of WPP opened at $42.04 on Friday. WPP has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $83.69.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

