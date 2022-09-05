WPP TOKEN Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (WPP)

WPP TOKEN (WPP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 5th. WPP TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $7.09 million and approximately $28,966.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WPP TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WPP TOKEN has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WPP TOKEN Coin Profile

WPP TOKEN is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,647,202,526 coins. WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WPP TOKEN is wppenergy.io. The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WPP TOKEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WPP is a renewable energy company, having multiple projects with governments around the globe. WPP seek to develop a blockchain-based project with two distinct platforms: Global Green Energy Platform and WPP Exchange Platform. Global Green Energy Platform will be acting as a sales facilitator providing green energy solutions, services and goods from the green energy suppliers around the world. WPP Exchange Platform will play as the necessary gateway to the Global Green Energy Platform since all the following must trade in WPP Tokens (Peer-to-Peer, Business-to-Business and Business-to-Customer renewable energy marketplace of suppliers electricity and electricity generating hardware). WPP Token is based on the ERC20, that will be used as a medium of exchange on all the above platforms. “

