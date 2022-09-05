Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Reaches One Day Volume of $175.13 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $4.91 billion and $175.13 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19,778.82 or 1.00011225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00063421 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00024989 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 248,060 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

